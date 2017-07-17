Alert

FLU AT HIGH LEVELS IN METRO MINNEAPOLIS, CHARLOTTE, NEW YORK AND ATLANTA

MIAMI METRO AREA WITH HIGH LEVELS OF COMMON COLD, BRONCHITIS, STREP, TYPE A FLU

SEVERITY LEVELS INDICATE AMOUNT OF ILLNESS IN YOUR LOCAL AREA AND ACROSS THE COUNTRY

NEW USERS! REMEMBER YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD MAY BE HIGHER OR LOWER THAN NEARBY TOWNS. ALWAYS TAKE PRECAUTIONS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.